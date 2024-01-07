Migrant worker electrocuted during construction of drain in Coimbatore

Home States Tamil Nadu

The deceased has been identified as Apurba Biswas from West Bengal.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old West Bengal native died of electrocution on Friday night near Ramanathapuram while engaged in the construction of a stormwater drain project executed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The deceased has been identified as Apurba Biswas from West Bengal. While laying the concrete mixture, he reportedly came into contact with a live electric line and died on the spot, said police. He was working as a construction labourer with a private firm which undertook the construction. He had been working with the firm for the last three years, said police.

The workers were laying concrete mix to the underground drain at the Olympus bus stand. Apurba accidentaly came into contact with a live electric wire from the transformer when he climbed a truck to check the quantity of the mix.

He was rushed to Coimbatore MCH where he was declared dead. Ramanathapuram police initiated the probe. Tangedo, meanwhile, blamed the worker for his negligence. “As it was night hours, he might have failed to notice the presence of the transformer. Tangedco cannot be held responsible for this,” said an official from Ramanathapuram section office.

