SPCSS-TN discusses steps to eradicate caste influence in educational institutions

TENKASI: In a bid to address caste-based atrocities involving school students, the State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS-TN) organised an educational seminar in Tenkasi on Saturday. Other than panellists Dr P Ratnasabapathy, Dr K Ravikumar, and General Secretary of SPCSS-TN PB Prince Gajendra Babu, the seminar was attended by students, teachers, parents, and people from different walks of life.

The course of discussion saw SPCSS-TN called for the eradication of the influence of caste in educational institutions, in order to safeguard students from discriminatory practices, and prevent them from being drawn towards caste outfits. The panel concurred that caste-based discrimination or violence stems from the elders, who in turn influence the students. The SPCSS firmly believed that reformation can be ushered through behavioural changes, and should be led by administrators and heads of educational institutions.

Sensitisation programmes for managers, heads, and teachers of educational institutions, syllabus and pedagogy addressing caste issues were some of the suggestions made by the SPCSS. These were then placed before the public and the state government. Additionally, Tamil book 'Annihilation of Caste: Through the Prism of the Constitution of India' - a compilation of essays by students, teachers, parents, and articles by Professor P Dayanandan, Dr Ratnasabapathy, and Dr Ravikumar - was unveiled during the seminar.

Winners of the essay writing and drawing competitions that were held alongside the seminar were also felicitated. The event concluded with the participants taking an oath to annihilate caste.

