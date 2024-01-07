Two years on, wait for women’s policy in TN continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While it has been more than two years since the draft Tamil Nadu State New Policy for Women was unveiled, the wait for the final policy continues. Women’s groups and civil society organisations in a statement have expressed concern over the delay and urged the government to provide a progress report and publicly share a timeline for finalisation of the policy.

Signed by more than 45 individuals, the statement expressed disappointment with the social welfare department’s lack of response to suggestions from civil society organisations and sought for discussions and come out with a revised draft.

Even though the draft policy was released on December 29, 2021, the policy note of the social welfare and women empowerment department for 2023-2024 mentioned that the state is in the process of formulating the draft state policy for women which guarantees representation of women in all fields. Though the draft touched upon a broad spectrum of issues, there was criticism saying it lacked critical and concrete engagement with ground realities, the statement said.

Moreover, ‘Suggestions on Tamil Nadu State Policy for Women, 2021,’ endorsed by 12 civil society organisations/individuals was sent to the social welfare department on January 31, 2022. However, there has been no response to it.

The delay in finalising the policy has also delayed the implementation of programmes like third-party safety audits, martial arts training for girls, adolescent-friendly clinics, common digital repository, victim/witness protection programmes, joint monitoring mechanisms to monitor compliance with labour legislation and engaging women in forming farms in common lands, added the statement. The statement also demanded the state government to constitute a committee with adequate representation from civil society organisations/individuals to track the progress of the policy implementation.

