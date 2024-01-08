Confident investments will pour into Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday highlighted the huge potential of Tamil Nadu for investments, explained how the state is a haven for investments through its investor-friendly policies and invited industrialists from across the globe gathered for the Global Investors Meet.

“Since morning, it has been raining heavily in Chennai. After seeing the investors, I am confident that investments also will also pour into Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said. Referring to the ability of Tamils to do business across the world from ancient times, he referred to the Tamil adage which encouraged people to earn riches going across the oceans.

“Way back in 1920, a conglomeration of industrialists called The Employers Federation of Southern India was started in Chennai. Because of that Tamil Nadu has become a developed state with regard to all categories of industries. Making Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy by 2030 is with an objective to make the state play a key role in the economic growth of India.

During the past two years, more than 200 MoUs have been signed with a huge commitment of investments to generate employment and a host of policies for various sectors have been unveiled to boost investments. Tamil Nadu has earned the recognition of being the first destination for investors. This GIM is being conducted to enhance that recognition and showcase our potential to the world. This is going to be an important chapter in the history of industrialisation,” Stalin said.

“If industrial investments are to be made in a state, there should be goodwill about the government. Good maintenance of law and order, peace and best infrastructure are essential. The state government is functioning by anticipating the expectations of the investors,” he added.

“Ensuring equitable industrial growth in all parts of Tamil Nadu is our government’s goal. Many investments have been attracted to create employment opportunities in districts which are lagging in industrial growth. Through this, youth are getting jobs in their native place and this increases the economic growth of those districts. More than 130 Fortune 500 companies have established projects in Tamil Nadu. This shows that Tamil Nadu has the best ambience for new investments. It has become the most welcoming state for investors,” Stalin said.

Piyush Goyal pats Rajaa, CM says thanks

Speaking at the inaugural event, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said DMK parliamentary party leader TR Baalu would be a ‘proud father’ (apparently referring to his son TRB Rajaa as Industries Minister) watching the GIM which is expected to bring in substantial investments. In reciprocation, Baalu who was sitting among the audience, stood up smiling with folded hands. Stalin too praised Goyal in his speech. “I welcome Piyush Goyal who hails from a family having political lineage. His father and mother were popular leaders. Goyal started his career in banking industry and has carved a niche for himself in finance and commerce sectors.” Goyal was all smiles hearing the chief minister speak.

