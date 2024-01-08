Fuel station owner in debt kills wife, ends life in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

ERODE: A businessman allegedly died by suicide after beating his wife to death over a family dispute near Kavindapadi, Erode on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as K Eswaran (55) and his wife Kanimozhi (46), residents of Amman Kovil Thottam.

Police said, “Eswaran owned a petrol bunk in Kavindapadi and Kanji Koil areas. The couple has a son, E Karthik, an IAF pilot posted in Assam. On Sunday morning, Karthik called his parents on their mobile phones and as both of them did not pick up the calls for a very long time, informed Kanimozhi’s younger sister who lived nearby.

Kanimozhi’s mother and younger sister went to their house and as they did not respond for a long time, broke open the door and found Kanimozhi lying in a pool of blood and Eswaran also dead. Kavindapadi police sent the bodies to Gobichettipalayam GH for autopsy.

A police officer said, “Eswaran returned home from the petrol bunk at 2.30 am on Sunday. After that both of them went to sleep said Kanimozhi’s mother who saw this. Eswaran had run into huge debt and we suspect this could have led to an issue between the couple. Kanimozhi was beaten to death with a hammer.”

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

