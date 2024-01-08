Non-leather sector has huge potential for local players: Rahul Vira

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Non-leather footwear industry has emphasised the need for establishing a raw material and supply chain ecosystem in the country to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. Industrialists have stressed the importance of bringing raw materials and technologies to help non-leather footwear grow.

Speaking at a panel discussion on catalysing inclusive growth in footwear, N Mohan, director and CEO of Kothari Industrial Corporation, said, “First we have to create a material ecosystem and bring external talent to train our local talent, which entails easing visa regulation. Micro-fibre is an important material, a byproduct of petroleum. We need experts who understand this to support us.”

Rahul Vira of Skechers South Asia, said, “There is a huge potential for local manufacturing. There is no reason why we should not build a large ecosystem in India.” Aqeel Panaruna, chairman of Florence Shoe Company, said domestic component manufacturers have to make technical transfers and equity tie-ups with players in Vietnam and other places.

Tamil Nadu has the presence of largest global footwear manufacturers and contributes around 45% of exports. Study by the industry has estimated the potential of non-leather footwear to become a $50 billion industry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Non-leather footwear industry has emphasised the need for establishing a raw material and supply chain ecosystem in the country to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. Industrialists have stressed the importance of bringing raw materials and technologies to help non-leather footwear grow. Speaking at a panel discussion on catalysing inclusive growth in footwear, N Mohan, director and CEO of Kothari Industrial Corporation, said, “First we have to create a material ecosystem and bring external talent to train our local talent, which entails easing visa regulation. Micro-fibre is an important material, a byproduct of petroleum. We need experts who understand this to support us.” Rahul Vira of Skechers South Asia, said, “There is a huge potential for local manufacturing. There is no reason why we should not build a large ecosystem in India.” Aqeel Panaruna, chairman of Florence Shoe Company, said domestic component manufacturers have to make technical transfers and equity tie-ups with players in Vietnam and other places. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tamil Nadu has the presence of largest global footwear manufacturers and contributes around 45% of exports. Study by the industry has estimated the potential of non-leather footwear to become a $50 billion industry. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp