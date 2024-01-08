Qualcomm’s new facility to generate 1,600 jobs in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Qualcomm on Sunday announced the expansion in Chennai with a new facility for its design centre, representing a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore. The centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development endeavours in 5G cellular technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. The design centre is expected to generate 1,600 jobs.

Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India, said, “The new design centre plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global connectivity. It is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India. This will expand our collaboration with Indian technology partners.”

Mahesh Moorthy, vice-president, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Centre, said, “We are excited about the opportunities the new design centre will bring to local people. Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm’s technological advancements to new heights.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Qualcomm on Sunday announced the expansion in Chennai with a new facility for its design centre, representing a proposed investment of Rs 177.27 crore. The centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm’s global research and development endeavours in 5G cellular technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. The design centre is expected to generate 1,600 jobs. Savi Soin, president, Qualcomm India, said, “The new design centre plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of global connectivity. It is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India. This will expand our collaboration with Indian technology partners.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mahesh Moorthy, vice-president, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Centre, said, “We are excited about the opportunities the new design centre will bring to local people. Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm’s technological advancements to new heights.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp