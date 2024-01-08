Home States Tamil Nadu

Sabarimala pilgrim from Tamil Nadu dies in bus accident

Police said Ramakrishna Selvaraj from Tamil Nadu died while ten others suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident while taking a curve.

Published: 08th January 2024 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: A 40-year-old pilgrim from Tamil Nadu was killed early Monday morning after the bus he was travelling in with other Lord Ayyappa devotees to the Sabarimala shrine met with an accident at Mundakkayam near here, police said.

Police said Ramakrishna Selvaraj from Tamil Nadu died while ten others suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident while taking a curve.

"There were a total of 22 passengers on the bus. They were on their way to Sabarimala. The accident happened at a curve near Mundakkayam," police said.

The accident happened between 12.30 AM and 1 AM, police said, adding that the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala devotee seath Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp