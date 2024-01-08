Tamil Nadu: 85,256 benefited from 108 ambulance services in Kovai in 2023

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A total of 85,256 individuals have benefited from the 108 Ambulance services in the Coimbatore district in the past year (2023) which is the second-highest number of cases attended in the past 15 years. The officials had attended more than 50,000 critical cases including 15,000 accidents and 17,000 pregnancy cases in the district in 2023.



Ever since the 108 Ambulance was launched in Tamil Nadu on September 15, 2008, through GVK-EMRI, the service has received a rousing reception from people across the state. The 108 ambulance service, which is playing a major role in saving precious lives, has also been responsible for helping new births.



In all 66 ambulances are being operated in the Coimbatore district and they include four bike ambulances. Ambulances are stationed in 58 different locations across the district including Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Annur, Metuppalayam, Karamadai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sulur, Karumathampatti, Thadagam, Anaikatti, Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai, etc.



Speaking to TNIE, Selva Muthukumar, Operations Manager of 108 Ambulance service in the Coimbatore district said, "As far as the past year (2023) is concerned, a total of 85,256 individuals benefitted from the 108 ambulance services in the Coimbatore district. The 108 ambulances in the Coimbatore district had taken about an average of 11 minutes to reach the caller's location and attend to the patients in the past year. Meanwhile, the response time in the city was 9 minutes. The ambulances had attended more than 50,000 critical cases including 15,567 road accidents and 16,962 pregnancy cases across the district in 2023."



The 108 Ambulance services in the Coimbatore district handled the second-highest number of emergency cases in the past 15 years. A total of 85,256 cases were handled by the 108 ambulances in the year 2023, which is the second-highest number of cases handled in the past decade. The highest number of beneficiaries was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when 90,831 utilised the ambulance service.



Apart from that, the 108 ambulance service also attended a total of 98 delivery cases at hospitals and houses and around 33 deliveries were carried out inside the ambulances while proceeding towards the hospital in 2023.

