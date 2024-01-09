Home States Tamil Nadu

39-year-old kidnaps two shop staff for swindling Rs 13L in Chennai

Published: 09th January 2024

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping two of his employees on Sunday and threatening them to return Rs 13 lakh, which they had reportedly swindled from him. Pondy Bazaar police identified the suspect as Syed Abu Dakir of Tiruchy. Dakir worked at a money exchange centre at Mannady. A few months ago, the shop owner, Ayub, gave Rs 13 lakh to his employees Abdul Rahman and his brother-in-law for depositing in various bank accounts. 

“However, the money was not deposited in the bank accounts. When Ayub confronted the duo about this, they said they would soon deposit it. But they kept delaying the deposit. In this situation, Ayub, along with Dakir and another man, asked Rahman and his brother-in-law to come to a place in Pondy Bazaar on Sunday. The trio locked the employees in a building.

Ayub then made Abdul call his father and ask him to bring Rs 13 lakh to secure their release,” police said. Based on a complaint from Abdul’s father, police traced Abdul’s mobile number location and subsequently rescued the duo. Dakir was arrested and a search have been initiated to trace Ayub and the other suspect.

