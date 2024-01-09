Body of girl killed by leopard in TN's Nilgiris flown to Ranchi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The body of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl who was killed by a leopard in the Nilgiris district was airlifted to her native village in Jharkhand by the district administration on Monday.

S Nancy was killed by a leopard near Gudalur on Saturday when she was returning from anganwadi with her mother at Perungarai in Mango Forest Range. District Collector M Aruna said the MP A Raja made arrangements to airlift the body and paid for the ticket expenses of the parents. It would have taken at least three days for the family to reach home by road, sources said.

“The girl’s body was embalmed at the Ooty Government Medical College Hospital and sent to Chennai by air from Coimbatore on Monday. Arrangements were made to send it to Ranchi. The District Collector of Ranchi has been informed to arrange transport from Ranchi airport to her hometown,” Aruna added. On Sunday, the Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced ex-gratia of `10 lakh to the family. The girl’s parents thanked the Tamil Nadu government for making the arrangements to send them home.

