IIT-Madras, Deakin University launch academy 

The announcement was made during the Global Investors Meet in Chennai.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and Deakin University, Australia, have launched IIT-Madras Deakin University Research Academy. Through the collaboration, the institutions plan to nurture graduate research scholars, representing SAARC and ASEAN countries, ready to address and solve pressing global challenges.

The scholars will focus on research in areas of strategic importance to Australia and India encompassing clean energy, critical technologies, sustainability, climate change, healthcare technologies, and more, contributing to socio-economic goals of both nations at a global level.

The new academy will offer a four-year joint PhD programme with high-value scholarships, joint supervision by esteemed faculty from both institutions and access to world-class research facilities and resources. 

The announcement was made during the Global Investors Meet in Chennai. Through this academy, IIT-M will partner with Deakin to build upon its technical and research expertise and environmental stewardship and social responsibility action plan to emerge as a leader for sustainability teaching and research in the global south, said V Kamakoti, director of IIT-Madras.

