Madras High Court fixes dates for final hearing of suo motu revision cases against ministers

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday fixed the dates for final hearing of suo motu revision cases against the acquittal/discharge of six sitting and former ministers, including a former chief minister, in disproportionate wealth cases and directed the respondents to file their counter-affidavits and written submissions by January 30.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who initiated the suo motu revision against the orders of acquittal/discharge by special courts, announced the cases against sitting ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu belonging to DMK, former CM O Panneerselvam and former minister B Valarmathi, both from AIADMK, are grouped together and will be heard from February 5 to 9.

The cases against ex-minister K Ponmudy, who was recently convicted under Prevention of Corruption Act case leading to his forfeiture of the post of minister, is scheduled for February 19 to 22 while the case against sitting minister I Periyasamy is scheduled for February 12 and 13. The hearing in all the cases will commence at 3 pm in order to avoid inconvenience to other litigants.

The judge directed the respondents, which included the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), to file their counter-affidavits and written submissions on the cases by January 30.

ED opposes bail to Balaji, says he will derail probe

Chennai: Vehemently opposing the bail application moved by minister V Senthil Balaji in money laundering case, the ED has said he may threaten the witnesses since he wields influence as a minister. In a counter-affidavit filed by Karthik Dasari, deputy director of ED in the Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA cases on Monday, the central agency said, “There is high probability to misuse his liberty to influence, derail or hamper the investigation or threaten the witnesses.” The ED further stated Senthil Balaji had not cooperated with the agency right from the nascent stage of the probe.

Verdict on Murasoli land case tomorrow

Chennai: The Madras HC is set to pronounce the verdict on Murasoli office land case on Wednesday. Justice SM Subramaniam said this after hearing the arguments of senior counsel P Wilson for petitioner RS Bharathi and Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan for National Commission for SC/ST on Monday. Bharathi, managing trustee of Murasoli Trust and DMK’s organisation secretary, filed the petition in 2019 challenging a notice for inquiry issued by the then vice-chairman of the commission L Murugan based on a petition filed by a BJP functionary Srinivasan that the land is a Panchami land.

