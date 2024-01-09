Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University professor booked for sexual harassment

Published: 09th January 2024

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The head of the computer science department at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) was booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman trainer in his department. 

According to the police, the 27-year-old victim, a former PhD scholar of the university, had worked as a guest lecturer at a college before joining MKU as a trainer under the RUSA scheme. The incident reportedly took place inside the department head professor M Thangaraj’s chamber on November 14 last year. The accused took the victim inside the chamber to teach her how to attend interviews and take lessons for teaching posts when he hugged and misbehaved with her, according to the petition. 

After some weeks, the victim complained to the superintendent of police R Shiva Prasad, who then directed the Samayanallur AWPS officials to investigate the issue. The police registered a case against Thangaraj under Section 354(A) of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and an investigation is underway.

Madurai Kamaraj University sexual harassment Professor

