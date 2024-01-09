Home States Tamil Nadu

Man hacked to death near Kancheepuram in TN over drunken brawl, four arrested

On Monday morning, the police received information that a man’s body was found outside a shop near Karapettai along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. 

Anandhan 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was hacked to death near Kancheepuram on Sunday night. Police recovered his body on Monday morning and suspect that he could have been murdered during a drunken brawl by his friends. Four of his friends were subsequently arrested.

Kanchi Taluk police identified the deceased as Anandhan of Karapettai near Kancheepuram. He was an agent associated with the Kancheepuram District Regional Transport Office (RTO). “Late Sunday evening, Anandhan left his house after receiving a phone call. As he did not return home even after midnight, his parents became worried and lodged a missing person complaint,” a police officer said.  

On Monday morning, the police received information that a man’s body was found outside a shop near Karapettai along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. “We found empty liquor bottles and glasses on a table near the body. We suspect that a drunken brawl may have led to the murder,” the officer added. The four arrested men were identified as Bharath (25), Gowthaman (26), Prabhu (25), Appu alias Kularanjan (27). Further investigation is underway.

