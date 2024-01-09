NTK member nabbed for derogatory video on CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old NTK member was arrested on Sunday by cyber crime police for allegedly posting ‘humiliating and derogatory content’ about Chief Minister M K Stalin on X platform. The suspect, S Kaliyappan of Dharmapuri, had joined NTK after completing his college degree.

On Friday, a resident of Mandaveli came across a video uploaded on X by the handle ‘@kali15061996.’ The video contained ‘humiliating and derogatory content,’ the police said. Further probe revealed that the video was posted to ‘tarnish the image’ of CM Stalin ‘in an abusive way with the intent to cause alarm to the public or any section of the public or any person.’

A special police team went to Dharmapuri and nabbed Kaliyappan from his residence on Sunday. His mobile phone was recovered. He was then brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old NTK member was arrested on Sunday by cyber crime police for allegedly posting ‘humiliating and derogatory content’ about Chief Minister M K Stalin on X platform. The suspect, S Kaliyappan of Dharmapuri, had joined NTK after completing his college degree. On Friday, a resident of Mandaveli came across a video uploaded on X by the handle ‘@kali15061996.’ The video contained ‘humiliating and derogatory content,’ the police said. Further probe revealed that the video was posted to ‘tarnish the image’ of CM Stalin ‘in an abusive way with the intent to cause alarm to the public or any section of the public or any person.’ A special police team went to Dharmapuri and nabbed Kaliyappan from his residence on Sunday. His mobile phone was recovered. He was then brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody on Monday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp