Road leading to Kodiveri check dam in TN's Erode in a bad shape

The village road leading to Kodiveri dam is crowded with vehicles on weekends in Erode district. (Photo | Express)

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Kodiveri check dam at Gobichettipalayam, Erode is becoming a major tourist destination. However, there are no proper roads there. Due to this, roads leading to the dam are jammed during holidays and weekends, leading to a scuffle between locals and tourists.

Speaking to TNIE, Subi Thalapathy, president of Thadapalli and Arakkankottai Irrigation Farmers Association, said, "Kodiveri dam is located across Bhavani river. It is 527 years old. Tourists visit this dam from all over Tamil Nadu. Around 15,000 people visit here everyday during holidays in about 5,000 vehicles. However there are no adequate road facilities."

"The 3km long village road leading to the dam from Erode-Sathyamangalam main road which is used by tourists is very narrow. Due to this there is heavy traffic on this road during holidays and weekends. Because of this, locals and farmers are severely affected and are unable to do their daily work, leading to conflict between tourists and locals. Roads should be improved and the government should immediately take steps to construct a parallel road from the dam to Erode-Sathyamangalam road."

S Vinoth a resident of that area said, "There is no enough parking facilities at the dam premises. Hence, tourists park their vehicles on the roadside and opposite to the dam there is also a flyover on Sathyamangalam-Bhavani road. There is poramboke land adjacent to the dam and that should be used for parking."

State Highways Department officials said, "So far we have not received any request in this regard. However, ff we receive any request we will consider it." WRD official said, "Steps will be taken to improve parking facilities by the contractor."

