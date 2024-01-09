SIPCOT must in Dharmapuri to stop migration: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take initiatives to bring the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamilnadu Ltd (SIPCOT) to Dharmapuri and develop the industrial corridor.

Addressing the press on Monday, Anbumani said, “Dharmapuri district is one of the most backward districts of Tamil Nadu, despite its growth potential it has been neglected. Over five lakh people despite being landowners are working in other states as labourers. The Tamil Nadu government must bring in SIPCOT to the district which would generate jobs”.

Further speaking about the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme he said, “Last month the PMK had staged a protest demanding implementation of the scheme. Despite this, the government has remained silent. This shows their unwillingness to help the people of Dharmapuri.” If the government continues to remain silent, the situation could develop into a massive law and order problem, he warned.

Speaking about the Global Investors Meet, he said, “Over the years the Global Investors Meet has been conducted multiple times. The government, instead of merely signing MoUs, must ensure that these companies are brought here. In the previous years, many companies have signed MoUs but not all have set up their companies here.”

Commenting on the now-shut Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi, he said, “Sterlite may indeed employ thousands of people. However, the impact of reopening the unit could potentially cause irreparable ailments and death to people. Sterlite must not be opened. ” Anbumani also urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a caste survey in Tamil Nadu.

