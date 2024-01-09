Three days after inauguration, Tiruppur bus stand in TN turns cess pool

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Three days after inauguration, pipelines of toilets and sump broke inside the new bus stand on PN Road, Tiruppur. It was renovated at a cost of Rs 30 crore and was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 5.

Speaking to TNIE, S Palanikumar, a social activist said, "The new bus stand was renovated at a cost of Rs 30 crore as a part of the smart city project. All the passengers entering the facility were shocked as the entire pipe connectivity broke on Sunday night. The sewage water flowed into most of the places in the bus stand and some traders had also dumped waste behind the bus stand leading to foul smell."

Rajesh a passenger said, "Some pipeline inside the toilet connecting the wall were also broken. Due to the smell, one is unable to walk near the toilet. Besides the foul smell emitting from the facility is unbearable for those residing behind the bus stand. I have launched a complaint but no action was taken."

Tiruppur City Corporation official said, "We regret the inconvenience caused by the issue. A team of sanitary workers along with engineers have visited the spot. They are currently repairing the pipelines. Besides some miscreants have dumped bottles and plastics in the latrine and this has blocked the passage of the sewage. We have to remove the entire blockages and the work is taking time. It will be completed by tomorrow morning."

