Home States Tamil Nadu

To attain $1tn economy, TN seeks investment for infra

The government has brought in several modifications to the existing framework and procedures to facilitate public agencies and private developers.

Published: 09th January 2024 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief minister M K Stalin during the inauguration of Global Investors meet at Chennai Trade center in Nandhambakkam on sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to attain the target of a $1 trillion economy, the state government is keen on inviting private investment in infrastructure development. The policy document which was unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Global Investors Meet on Monday aims at creating a robust partnership environment for public-private projects where risks would be shared fairly, concerns of private investors accommodated, and capacity of government agencies enhanced in a planned manner.

The policy framework aims to inaugurate a new era of infrastructure development in the state. In the past decade, private investment has been meagre in the infrastructure sector. The government intends to address this by creating a robust investor-friendly framework that would enthuse private players to partner with the government through sustainable long-term contracts, the document said.

The government has brought in several modifications to the existing framework and procedures to facilitate public agencies and private developers. TNIDB has taken policy and institutional initiatives to promote PPPs, streamline project appraisal and expedite approvals. This policy would present the broad framework.

Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board and the secretariat departments will have the prime responsibility to identify potential PPP projects in the state. TNIDB would create a project for implementation.

The projects may be as small as a community hall in an urban local body or as large as a power project worth thousands of crores. For projects costing less than Rs 10 crore, TNIDB approval is not required, the policy document said.

The government is investing more than Rs 50,000 crore annually for capital asset creation in the state. The investments have to be much more to reach the goal of $1 trillion by 2030. According to a Deloitte report, the Tamil Nadu government has to grow at an average of 16.5% which is way above the current rate of growth of 10% to achieve the milestone of a $1 trillion economy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors Meet M K Stalin economy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp