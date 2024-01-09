Woman accuses SI of assault, casteist remarks in TN

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: A woman contract sanitation worker of Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital petitioned the Superintendent of Police (SP), Tenkasi T P Sureshkumar and the chief minister’s special cell, alleging that Devipriya, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Alangulam all-women police station attacked her on December 26, when she visited the station to lodge a complaint regarding a dispute with her husband and son.

On Monday, P Rajalakshmi, the complainant, who got discharged from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on January 6, told TNIE that the Superintendent of Police should check the CCTV footage of the police station and find out the truth. “I lodged the complaint on December 22 seeking to reunite with my husband, as we had separated owing to a family dispute. I was called to the station on December 26 when Devipriya hurled caste slurs at me, slapped on my cheek and kicked me on my private parts causing bleeding.

Two male police personnel, including SI Chinnadurai, prevented me from taking treatment in Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital. Hence, I got admitted to TvMCH, and petitioned the SP and Chief Minister’s special cell on December 26 and January 6 in this regard,” she said.

When contacted by TNIE, SP Sureshkumar said the CCTV footage on the incident was not available, and added, “Our inquiry revealed that the SI just pushed the complainant to prevent the husband and wife from fighting inside the station. She did not abuse the complainant using her caste name. The woman allegedly had an extra-marital relationship with another man,” he claimed. However, Rajalakshmi denied the Superintendent of Police’s claim saying that she would get justice only if the CCTV footage of the police station was obtained.

