12-year-old boy from Tirupattur dies of dengue in Bengaluru

After a blood test that raised doctors’ suspicion, Gopinath was advised to get admitted at the hospital.

R Gopinath 

By Praveena S A
Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 12-year-old boy from Valayambattu village near Vaniyambadi died of dengue at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. The deceased, identified as R Gopinath, son of Rajinikanth from Anna Nagar, was a Class 8 student at a government higher secondary school near Girisamudiram.  Gopinath had initially sought outpatient treatment for a fever at a local private hospital on January 2.

After a blood test that raised doctors’ suspicion, Gopinath was advised to get admitted to the hospital. “On January 3, he was admitted to Vaniyambadi GH, where he tested positive for dengue and received treatment till January 5,” official reports said. Due to his severe condition, it was suggested Gopinath be shifted to either Vellore GH or Krishnagiri GH. 

The same day, within an hour after being shifted to Krishnagiri GH, owing to his worsening condition, Gopinath’s parents shifted him again to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The boy succumbed to the illness on January 8 around 10.45 pm at the private hospital. Hospital records indicate the cause of death to be, ‘Dengue encephalitis with shock (brainstem dysfunction)’.

Dr Senthil, deputy director of health services in Tirupattur, told TNIE, “The boy underwent the NS1 test and came out positive, suggesting the presence of dengue or some other infections.”

