Alumni to be included in school management committees, says TN School education minister

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the department will take steps to include alumni of government schools in the respective school management committees. He was speaking at a conference for alumni of government school students in which over 3,000 former students participated, as part of the ‘Vizhuthugal’ initiative.

As part of the initiative, to increase community participation in government schools across the state, the department had asked former students to register to be part of the alumni forum and 6.42 lakh registered. Among them, four lakh students, including 2,500 from nearly 100 countries, have expressed willingness to support infrastructure development. About two lakh students have said that they are willing to volunteer, said the department. Till now, former students have donated Rs 3 crore for government schools, said J Kumaragurubaran, secretary of the school education department.

Anbil Mahesh also read out a message from the chief minister, in which he urged former students to guide present students. He added that the department will try to include two to five former students in management committees as per the suggestion of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. He also mentioned various initiatives carried out in government schools by the alumni.

Earlier in the day, Anbil also unveiled the application ‘Nalam Naadi’ for special educators to identify disabilities in students. This application will help to ensure that all assistance provided by the government reaches such students.

