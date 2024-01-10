Dengue cases may keep rising for two weeks: Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dengue and influenza cases may continue to rise for another two weeks given the monsoon spilling over into January, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.

“Cases may continue to rise for another two weeks before declining. It is due to the combined effect of monsoon and winter. Dengue is under control and influenza cases may continue to come for another two weeks. Nothing to panic,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

According to DPH data, the state reported 9,121 dengue cases and 10 deaths in 2023 and 461 dengue cases this year till Monday. Around 10 influenza cases are being reported daily. “There are dengue and diarrheal cases, but viral fever and typhoid cases are on the rise. Children are coming with measles-like symptoms and fever with rashes. Respiratory illnesses and pneumonia cases are also on the rise,” said Dr Janani Sankar, medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital.

“Drink boiled water and avoid eating raw or outside food. There are no severe cases and children are getting better,” she added. As COVID-19 cases with the JN.1 variant have been reported in the state, officials said it is not a cause for worry as the variant is a mild form.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the state reported 16 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The state tested 319 samples and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 5%. The state had 184 active cases till Monday. According to the bulletin from the health department, of the 16 cases, 11 were reported in Chennai, two in Chengalpattu and one each in Kancheepuram, Tirupur and Coimbatore.

Kovai records 101 dengue cases in a week

COIMBATORE: With over 100 dengue cases reported in the past few days, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the health department intensified prevention measures in the city. The civic body on Tuesday imposed a fine on individuals in whose homes dengue mosquito larvae were found during an inspection by Dengue Breeding Checking workers. Sources said Rs 2.29 lakh was collected as a fine from 14 people.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Dengue is on the rise. While 976 cases were reported in 2022, the number increased in 2023 and stood at 1,336. In the past week alone, a total of 101 dengue cases have been four ported in the city. In December, there were only around 65 cases. The North and East Zones of the city have reported a high number of cases.”

Prabakaran added that the civic body has increased dengue prevention activities. “Two vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 10 hand-held fogging guns are to be procured immediately and used in areas where the cases are high. We also have a Rapid Response Team (RRT) in each of the five zones. We conducted 4,200 fever camps so far in the past 4 months and we are organising 35 camps daily now,” he added. Deputy director of health services Dr P Aruna did not respond to TNIE’s calls.

