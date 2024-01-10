‘Don’t worry about ties, focus on selecting right candidates’: AIADMK general secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With just two months to go for the notification of Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has expedited its preparations for the elections by interacting with district secretaries and key functionaries about the selection of candidates, fine-tuning booth committees, checking electoral rolls, and other grassroots level preparations.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who held detailed discussions with district secretaries and office-bearers, later held individual discussions with many of the district secretaries at his residence. For this purpose, the district secretaries were asked to stay back in Chennai till Tuesday evening.

Sources said Palaniswami told the district secretaries not to worry about the alliance to be formed for the Lok Sabha elections and instead, concentrate on fool-proof readiness to face the polls, including selecting the right candidates. Palaniswami was said to have conveyed to his party colleagues that the finalisation of candidates could be done after finalising the alliance. A senior functionary said this instruction is given perhaps to give room for other parties like PMK to decide regarding the alliance.

Answering queries of reporters after the district secretaries meeting at the party headquarters, Palaniswami said he had instructed the office-bearers to check for any shortcomings like dual enrolment, presence of names of the dead, etc., in the electoral roll to be released by the Election Commission and correct them. He also asked the district secretaries to organise public meetings to mark the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on January 17 and to expose the ‘failures of the DMK government’.

On the transport employees strike, party spokesperson D Jayakumar said the DMK government should not adopt a ‘sadistic’ approach to issues of employees, and instead, try to fulfil some of their key demands. As regards investments attracted by the DMK government through Global Investors Meet, Jayakumar said the government needed help to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies in various departments. However, claiming to create job opportunities through investments at this juncture would be inappropriate, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: With just two months to go for the notification of Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has expedited its preparations for the elections by interacting with district secretaries and key functionaries about the selection of candidates, fine-tuning booth committees, checking electoral rolls, and other grassroots level preparations. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who held detailed discussions with district secretaries and office-bearers, later held individual discussions with many of the district secretaries at his residence. For this purpose, the district secretaries were asked to stay back in Chennai till Tuesday evening. Sources said Palaniswami told the district secretaries not to worry about the alliance to be formed for the Lok Sabha elections and instead, concentrate on fool-proof readiness to face the polls, including selecting the right candidates. Palaniswami was said to have conveyed to his party colleagues that the finalisation of candidates could be done after finalising the alliance. A senior functionary said this instruction is given perhaps to give room for other parties like PMK to decide regarding the alliance. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Answering queries of reporters after the district secretaries meeting at the party headquarters, Palaniswami said he had instructed the office-bearers to check for any shortcomings like dual enrolment, presence of names of the dead, etc., in the electoral roll to be released by the Election Commission and correct them. He also asked the district secretaries to organise public meetings to mark the birth anniversary of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on January 17 and to expose the ‘failures of the DMK government’. On the transport employees strike, party spokesperson D Jayakumar said the DMK government should not adopt a ‘sadistic’ approach to issues of employees, and instead, try to fulfil some of their key demands. As regards investments attracted by the DMK government through Global Investors Meet, Jayakumar said the government needed help to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies in various departments. However, claiming to create job opportunities through investments at this juncture would be inappropriate, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp