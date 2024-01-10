Home States Tamil Nadu

Leopard scare grips Pandalur once again

According to sources, a cow owned by G Devaraj was found killed near tea plantation. Forest staff visited the place on Tuesday evening and confirmed that it was a leopard attack.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Even before the relief of Pandalur people could sink in after a leopard that allegedly killed two people since December 21 was captured and relocated to Vandalur Zoo, panic gripped again after a cow was found killed by a leopard at Koomoola. Assuaging their fears, the forest department advised people to avoid working in the tea fields after 4 pm until further orders.

According to sources, a cow owned by G Devaraj was found killed near a tea plantation. Forest staff visited the place on Tuesday evening and confirmed that it was a leopard attack. Moreover, two camera traps were also placed.

Sources said compensation would be given to the owner once the veterinarian certifies the age of the cow.
Further, the department fixed nine camera traps at Parry Agro area in Pandalur Pirivu which is four km distance from Koomoola to monitor the alleged movement of another animal. “We have fixed nine camera traps on Monday and checked it on Tuesday morning.

But there were no images of leopard recorded,” said the official. Field-level staff have also been deployed. An official in the range said “We have instructed workers to engage in tea leaves plucking only between 9 am and 4 pm. People living in the area have been told not to step out of the house alone in the dark.  Our contact numbers have been given to residents and they should inform us if they spot the big cat.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandalur people leopard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp