Leopard scare grips Pandalur once again

NILGIRIS: Even before the relief of Pandalur people could sink in after a leopard that allegedly killed two people since December 21 was captured and relocated to Vandalur Zoo, panic gripped again after a cow was found killed by a leopard at Koomoola. Assuaging their fears, the forest department advised people to avoid working in the tea fields after 4 pm until further orders.

According to sources, a cow owned by G Devaraj was found killed near a tea plantation. Forest staff visited the place on Tuesday evening and confirmed that it was a leopard attack. Moreover, two camera traps were also placed.

Sources said compensation would be given to the owner once the veterinarian certifies the age of the cow.

Further, the department fixed nine camera traps at Parry Agro area in Pandalur Pirivu which is four km distance from Koomoola to monitor the alleged movement of another animal. “We have fixed nine camera traps on Monday and checked it on Tuesday morning.

But there were no images of leopard recorded,” said the official. Field-level staff have also been deployed. An official in the range said “We have instructed workers to engage in tea leaves plucking only between 9 am and 4 pm. People living in the area have been told not to step out of the house alone in the dark. Our contact numbers have been given to residents and they should inform us if they spot the big cat.”

