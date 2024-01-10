Madras HC directions to prevent encroachment at temple

By Express News Service

MADURAI: To put an end to the repeated encroachments in the 'girivalam' path around Palani Dhandayudhapani Swamy temple in Dindigul, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a series of directions, including the installation of barriers and checkposts on major roads leading to the 'giriveedhi', and seizure of pushcarts, among others.

A bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave directions on a batch of petitions filed in connection with the issue.



In an earlier hearing, the bench had constituted a monitoring committee under retired high court judge Justice V Bharathidasan to inspect the eviction activities undertaken by the authorities, and to find a permanent solution to the problem. The bench had also called for an interim report from the committee.



When the case was heard on Tuesday, the government counsels informed that all temporary encroachments were removed and steps are being taken to remove encroachments in patta and government poramboke lands in and around the 'giriveedhi'.

The committee also filed a report to the court suggesting ways to prevent re-encroachments. Based on this, the judges issued the directions and called for further reports. The matter has been adjourned to January 23.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: To put an end to the repeated encroachments in the 'girivalam' path around Palani Dhandayudhapani Swamy temple in Dindigul, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a series of directions, including the installation of barriers and checkposts on major roads leading to the 'giriveedhi', and seizure of pushcarts, among others. A bench comprising justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave directions on a batch of petitions filed in connection with the issue. In an earlier hearing, the bench had constituted a monitoring committee under retired high court judge Justice V Bharathidasan to inspect the eviction activities undertaken by the authorities, and to find a permanent solution to the problem. The bench had also called for an interim report from the committee. When the case was heard on Tuesday, the government counsels informed that all temporary encroachments were removed and steps are being taken to remove encroachments in patta and government poramboke lands in and around the 'giriveedhi'. The committee also filed a report to the court suggesting ways to prevent re-encroachments. Based on this, the judges issued the directions and called for further reports. The matter has been adjourned to January 23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp