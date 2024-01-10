Madurai deputy mayor's house and office vandalised, CPM stages stir 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Madurai city on Tuesday after Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan’s house and office in Jaihindpuram were attacked. No one was injured. Shortly after the attack, however, functionaries of the CPM party, to which Nagarajan is also affiliated, said that the attack was life-threatening.

According to Nagarajan’s supporters, he and his wife, Selvaraj, were at home on Nethaji Street in Jaihindpuram, when some unidentified suspects attacked the door of the house. Selvaraj heard the commotion but did not step out, and the door was also locked.

Tension prevailed after a few persons attacked the properties with sharp weapons at the house and office of Madurai corporation deputy mayor T Nagarajan in Madurai in the late evening hours of Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

She alerted Nagarajan. In the meantime, the suspects vandalised Nagarajan’s vehicles before moving to the deputy mayor’s office. They damaged the board and a few other properties at the office, before fleeing the spot. This incident has spurred tension in the locality. However, no one was injured, said Nagarajan’s supporters.

In the aftermath of the incident, CPM party functionaries and Nagarajan’s relatives staged a protest in the locality seeking action. Later, they moved to the Jaihindpuram police station. Madurai MP Su Venkadesan condemned the incident and took part in the protest that was staged in front of the police station. While addressing media persons, Venkadesan also demanded police protection for Nagarajan and his family.

The protesters also raised slogans against rowdyism and demanded the arrest of the attackers. Though the police claimed to have detained a few suspects, the protestors refused to believe them. Highlighting that even the deputy mayor was not safe, the protesters demanded action.

Nagarajan filed a police complaint and named one Lokesh of Jaihindpuram. Meanwhile, the police said that a total of four people are believed to have been involved in the attack. DCP South Balaji inspected the spot and pacified the protesters. TNIE reached out to City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, but he was not available for comments.

