Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai deputy mayor's house and office vandalised, CPM stages stir 

She alerted Nagarajan. In the meantime, the suspects vandalised Nagarajan’s vehicles before moving to the deputy mayor’s office.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

T Nagarajan

Madurai Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tension prevailed in Madurai city on Tuesday after Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan’s house and office in Jaihindpuram were attacked. No one was injured. Shortly after the attack, however, functionaries of the CPM party, to which Nagarajan is also affiliated, said that the attack was life-threatening.

According to Nagarajan’s supporters, he and his wife, Selvaraj, were at home on Nethaji Street in Jaihindpuram, when some unidentified suspects attacked the door of the house. Selvaraj heard the commotion but did not step out, and the door was also locked.

Tension prevailed after a few persons attacked the properties with sharp weapons at the house and office of Madurai corporation deputy mayor T Nagarajan in Madurai in the late evening hours of Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

She alerted Nagarajan. In the meantime, the suspects vandalised Nagarajan’s vehicles before moving to the deputy mayor’s office. They damaged the board and a few other properties at the office, before fleeing the spot. This incident has spurred tension in the locality. However, no one was injured, said Nagarajan’s supporters.

In the aftermath of the incident, CPM party functionaries and Nagarajan’s relatives staged a protest in the locality seeking action. Later, they moved to the Jaihindpuram police station. Madurai MP Su Venkadesan condemned the incident and took part in the protest that was staged in front of the police station. While addressing media persons, Venkadesan also demanded police protection for Nagarajan and his family.

The protesters also raised slogans against rowdyism and demanded the arrest of the attackers. Though the police claimed to have detained a few suspects, the protestors refused to believe them. Highlighting that even the deputy mayor was not safe, the protesters demanded action.

Nagarajan filed a police complaint and named one Lokesh of Jaihindpuram. Meanwhile, the police said that a total of four people are believed to have been involved in the attack. DCP South Balaji inspected the spot and pacified the protesters. TNIE reached out to City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, but he was not available for comments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai deputy mayor house and office vandalised CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp