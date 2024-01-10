Priests, former treasurer of CSI diocese booked over clash in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The priests and the former treasurer of the Thoothukudi -Nazareth CSI diocese were among those booked after their respective followers clashed, on January 3, 2024, over appointment for the post of treasurer.



The CSI diocese elected Mohanraj Arumainayagam as the treasurer of the Thoothukudi-Nazareth diocese in October 2021. Other than him, Neeger Prince Giftson was elected as Lay secretary, VMS Tamil Selvan as the Vice Chairman and M Immanuel Wanstok as Clergy Secretary.

In December of 2023, however, the CSI synod suspended Mohanraj from the post of treasurer citing irregularities, and appointed priest David Raj of Subramaniapuram pastrate. When David Raj took charge on January 3, David and Mohanraj's supporters clashed at the CSI diocesan office. In the melee, Mohanraj's supporter Henry Thomas sustained injuries to his head and was hospitalised.



Sources said that Mohanraj did not get a resolution passed in the council before sanctioning funds to renovate a building at the Toovipuram CSI church campus. "The treasurers follow the regular custom of sanctioning funds first and then getting the council's approval in the next session, to make sure that the project does not get delayed. This has been the case for all projects," Mohanraj argued.



A few members of the church suspect something fishy within the diocese. "The cheque was passed with the authorised signatures of Vice Chairman Tamil Selvan and Treasurer Mohanraj since it is a joint account. Weirdly, the diocese did not take action against Tamil Selvan, who is flocking with the priest to complain against the treasurer," said a senior church member.



Some members also questioned the modus operandi of replacing an elected member with a priest, which is against the CSI constitution. Based on a complaint filed by Henry Thomas, the Thoothukudi North police registered an FIR against priests Harish, Robinson Jeyaprakash, and others under sections 294(b) 324 and 502(ii) of IPC.



Similarly, Mohanraj, Henry Thomas, Johnson, Arun Jebakumar, Stalin, and others were booked following a counter-complaint by David. Meanwhile, a group of priests has submitted a petition to Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan to arrest those who attacked them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: The priests and the former treasurer of the Thoothukudi -Nazareth CSI diocese were among those booked after their respective followers clashed, on January 3, 2024, over appointment for the post of treasurer. The CSI diocese elected Mohanraj Arumainayagam as the treasurer of the Thoothukudi-Nazareth diocese in October 2021. Other than him, Neeger Prince Giftson was elected as Lay secretary, VMS Tamil Selvan as the Vice Chairman and M Immanuel Wanstok as Clergy Secretary. In December of 2023, however, the CSI synod suspended Mohanraj from the post of treasurer citing irregularities, and appointed priest David Raj of Subramaniapuram pastrate. When David Raj took charge on January 3, David and Mohanraj's supporters clashed at the CSI diocesan office. In the melee, Mohanraj's supporter Henry Thomas sustained injuries to his head and was hospitalised. Sources said that Mohanraj did not get a resolution passed in the council before sanctioning funds to renovate a building at the Toovipuram CSI church campus. "The treasurers follow the regular custom of sanctioning funds first and then getting the council's approval in the next session, to make sure that the project does not get delayed. This has been the case for all projects," Mohanraj argued. A few members of the church suspect something fishy within the diocese. "The cheque was passed with the authorised signatures of Vice Chairman Tamil Selvan and Treasurer Mohanraj since it is a joint account. Weirdly, the diocese did not take action against Tamil Selvan, who is flocking with the priest to complain against the treasurer," said a senior church member. Some members also questioned the modus operandi of replacing an elected member with a priest, which is against the CSI constitution. Based on a complaint filed by Henry Thomas, the Thoothukudi North police registered an FIR against priests Harish, Robinson Jeyaprakash, and others under sections 294(b) 324 and 502(ii) of IPC. Similarly, Mohanraj, Henry Thomas, Johnson, Arun Jebakumar, Stalin, and others were booked following a counter-complaint by David. Meanwhile, a group of priests has submitted a petition to Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan to arrest those who attacked them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });