Singapore’s CapitaLand to invest Rs 4,500 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: Singapore-based CapitaLand will invest Rs 4,500 crore to set up a data centre in Ambattur, a Net Zero IT park at Radial Road in Chennai and an Industrial Park at Oragadam. The company is also planning to diversify into renewable energy by setting up a solar plant in Thoothukudi, said Sanjeev Dasgupta, chief executive officer of CapitaLand Investment.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the Global Investors Meet on Monday, the company’s Ascendas First Space (AFS) will invest Rs 1000 crore in developing a new industrial park in Oragadam on 125 acres of land in the next five years. AFS already operates two logistics and industrial facilities in Chennai - AFS Oragadam, comprising 150 acres and AFS Periyapalyam, spread over 120 acres.

Apart from that, CapitaLand will be setting up a data centre by investing Rs 1,150 crore in Ambattur and Rs 1500 core to set up business parks here. Speaking during the media roundtable here, Dasgupta said CaptaLand also plans to build additional data centres in Bengaluru, and develop logistics and warehouse facilities while planning to enter the renewable energy sector and getting into the lending business for residential property developers.

He said two data centres in Mumbai (90MW) and Hyderabad (40MW) are in advanced construction stages. On the renewable energy front, Dasgupta also said the first solar power project is expected to go on stream soon in Thoothukudi. In the first phase, the capacity will be 21 MW, and 8 MW will be commissioned 6-8 months later.

