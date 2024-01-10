Home States Tamil Nadu

Sivaganga MP draws flak for ‘supporting’ PM Modi on TV show

However, chairman of TNCC disciplinary action committee KR Ramasamy told TNIE that he was “unaware” of any disciplinary action being initiated against Karti.

Published: 10th January 2024 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Social media was abuzz on Tuesday that TNCC had issued a show-cause notice to Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram for his comments perceived to be in favour of the Prime Minister. According to sources, in a recent television interview, Karti had allegedly said Modi holds greater popularity than any other Congress leader. This drew flak from Congress functionaries.

However, the chairman of the TNCC disciplinary action committee KR Ramasamy told TNIE that he was “unaware” of any disciplinary action being initiated against Karti. Supporters of Karti told TNIE that as a Lok Sabha MP and AICC member, TNCC lacks the authority to issue him a show-cause notice. They also said that as of 6 pm on Tuesday, Karti’s Chennai office had not received any notice.

According to party sources, the disciplinary action committee has a scheduled regular meeting at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan on Wednesday, which will be chaired by Ramasamy.

