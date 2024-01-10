Home States Tamil Nadu

Supermarket owner fined Rs 10K for selling expired soft drink in Tamil Nadu

The commission comprising president SJ Chakkkaravarthy and M Muthulakshmi announced the verdict while responding to a petition submitted by Sundar Raj, of Aruppukottai.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

soft drinks

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur has directed the owner of a supermarket in Aruppukottai to pay Rs 10,060 to a customer for allegedly selling him an expired soft drink that caused him health issues.

The commission comprising President SJ Chakkkaravarthy and M Muthulakshmi announced the verdict while responding to a petition submitted by Sundar Raj, of Aruppukottai. According to Sundar's complaint, he had purchased a 1.25-litre soft drink for Rs 60 along with a few other products from the supermarket in question, in February 2023.

After consuming the drink, Sundar said, he got diarrhoea and had to be admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai. Due to the severity of his affliction, Sundar had to seek treatment at another clinic, also in Aruppukottai. He said that he eventually found out that the soft drink had expired on October 19, 2022. He further alleged that when he confronted the owner of the supermarket, the latter insulted him. The respondent, however, refuted the allegations.

Observing the deficiency in service, the panel directed the owner to refund Rs 60, the cost of the 1.25-litre bottle and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony, inconvenience to Sundar's health, and material loss, and another Rs 5,000 to cover his litigation expenses, in six weeks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Srivilliputhur expired soft drink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp