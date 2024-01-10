Supermarket owner fined Rs 10K for selling expired soft drink in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur has directed the owner of a supermarket in Aruppukottai to pay Rs 10,060 to a customer for allegedly selling him an expired soft drink that caused him health issues.



The commission comprising President SJ Chakkkaravarthy and M Muthulakshmi announced the verdict while responding to a petition submitted by Sundar Raj, of Aruppukottai. According to Sundar's complaint, he had purchased a 1.25-litre soft drink for Rs 60 along with a few other products from the supermarket in question, in February 2023.

After consuming the drink, Sundar said, he got diarrhoea and had to be admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai. Due to the severity of his affliction, Sundar had to seek treatment at another clinic, also in Aruppukottai. He said that he eventually found out that the soft drink had expired on October 19, 2022. He further alleged that when he confronted the owner of the supermarket, the latter insulted him. The respondent, however, refuted the allegations.



Observing the deficiency in service, the panel directed the owner to refund Rs 60, the cost of the 1.25-litre bottle and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for causing mental agony, inconvenience to Sundar's health, and material loss, and another Rs 5,000 to cover his litigation expenses, in six weeks.

