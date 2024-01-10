Tamil Nadu has to set higher target, says BJP state president

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday welcomed the investments that have been made through the Global Investors Meet. However, Tamil Nadu has to fix a higher goal as several other states have already attracted much more investments through investor meetings, he said.

Addressing the press at the party headquarters, Annamalai said, “We expected that Tamil Nadu would be able to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore. The central government is ready to assist TN in attracting investments by providing a lot of concessions. For example, many investors, after signing MoUs at the GIM, met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal seeking the Central government’s assistance in firming up their investments.”

In this connection, Annamalai recalled that Uttar Pradesh had attracted investments worth over `33 lakh crore at the investors meet held in February last. “Similarly, Karnataka attracted over `9 lakh crore investments in 2022. The investment summit of the Gujarat government is happening on January 10, 11 and 12. But, in the last three days, Gujarat has attracted over `7 lakh crore investments ahead of the investor's meet. At the national level, Tamil Nadu stands fifth in attracting foreign investments,” Annamalai said.

He also recalled that the DMK had been criticising Adani Group in the past saying it had links with BJP. Now, after the group committed an investment of `42,768 crore, DMK leaders have been congratulating Adani for his decision to invest in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai added.

Modi following footsteps of Valluvar: Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of saint poet Tiruvalluvar and working for the poor and downtrodden whose lives have not seen any improvement even 75 years after the country’s independence, Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Speaking at Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Tuesday, Goyal said transforming the lives of the poor, farmers, youth and women is the cornerstone of the welfare policies of the central government in the last 10 years. “The government is working on several initiatives to get the people of the country closer to each other. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangam are some of the steps taken in this regard,” Goyal said.

Stating that Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has got an overwhelming response in Tamil Nadu, he appealed to people to register themselves in camps to get the benefits of the central government’s schemes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday welcomed the investments that have been made through the Global Investors Meet. However, Tamil Nadu has to fix a higher goal as several other states have already attracted much more investments through investor meetings, he said. Addressing the press at the party headquarters, Annamalai said, “We expected that Tamil Nadu would be able to attract at least Rs 10 lakh crore. The central government is ready to assist TN in attracting investments by providing a lot of concessions. For example, many investors, after signing MoUs at the GIM, met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal seeking the Central government’s assistance in firming up their investments.” In this connection, Annamalai recalled that Uttar Pradesh had attracted investments worth over `33 lakh crore at the investors meet held in February last. “Similarly, Karnataka attracted over `9 lakh crore investments in 2022. The investment summit of the Gujarat government is happening on January 10, 11 and 12. But, in the last three days, Gujarat has attracted over `7 lakh crore investments ahead of the investor's meet. At the national level, Tamil Nadu stands fifth in attracting foreign investments,” Annamalai said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also recalled that the DMK had been criticising Adani Group in the past saying it had links with BJP. Now, after the group committed an investment of `42,768 crore, DMK leaders have been congratulating Adani for his decision to invest in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai added. Modi following footsteps of Valluvar: Goyal Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following the footsteps of saint poet Tiruvalluvar and working for the poor and downtrodden whose lives have not seen any improvement even 75 years after the country’s independence, Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said. Speaking at Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Tuesday, Goyal said transforming the lives of the poor, farmers, youth and women is the cornerstone of the welfare policies of the central government in the last 10 years. “The government is working on several initiatives to get the people of the country closer to each other. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangam are some of the steps taken in this regard,” Goyal said. Stating that Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has got an overwhelming response in Tamil Nadu, he appealed to people to register themselves in camps to get the benefits of the central government’s schemes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp