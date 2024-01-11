Bus commuters relieved as travel plans for festival back on track in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands of commuters heaved a sigh of relief as the indefinite bus strike led by a section of trade unions of state transport corporations came to a temporary end on Wednesday, the second day of the strike, following the intervention of the Madras High Court.

The strike has been a matter of worry for both the state and the public as at least 6 to 7 lakh commuters depend on government buses during the Pongal festival every year. The strike only had a minimal impact on public life as around 96% of buses were operational on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the transport department’s thorough planning and scheduling of services based on demand. However, if the strike had continued, it would have significantly disrupted the travel plans of thousands of commuters during Pongal.

The strike was called by CPI(M)’s CITU, AIADMK’s Anna Tholirsanga Peravai, and other unions, pressing for the fulfilment of a series of demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance to retired workers since 2015.

Transport workers affiliated with DMK’s Labour Progressive Federation, Congress’ union INTUC, VCK’s Labour Liberation Front, and a few others have been employed to run the buses. Additionally, contract and temporary staff, and those with a heavy vehicles’ driving licence from other units of the transport department were also engaged in running the buses.

Meanwhile, to tackle the rush during Pongal, the transport department has commenced hiring of temporary drivers to operate special buses between January 12 and 18. “Interested candidates can enrol by submitting the original licence and a copy of Aadhaar at their respective regional offices. The final recruitment decision will be made by the government,” said an official.

