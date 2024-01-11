Chief secretary reviews preparations at Khelo India venues in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the state is gearing up to host Khelo India Youth Games - 2024, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the preparedness at various venues in Chennai on Wednesday. The sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games is set to be held in Tamil Nadu from January 19 to 31. More than 6,000 athletes are expected to take part in the sporting events to be held in various venues in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai.

The inaugural event is set to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and the games will be held in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium, Nungambakkam Tennis Stadium, Velachery Sports Development Authority (SDAT) campus and Guru Nanak College.

Meena accompanied by government officials visited the sites where the games are to be held and directed the authorities to arrange all the necessary facilities for the athletes and the visitors. During the inspection, the chief secretary also visited the state hockey team players and congratulated them.

Sports secretary Athulya Mishra, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, SDAT Member Secretary Meganath Reddy

Over 6k to participate

