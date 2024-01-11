Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief secretary reviews preparations at Khelo India venues in Chennai

During the inspection, the chief secretary also visited the state hockey team players and congratulated them. 

Published: 11th January 2024 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Khelo India

The inaugural event of Khelo India is to set to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the state is gearing up to host Khelo India Youth Games - 2024, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the preparedness at various venues in Chennai on Wednesday. The sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games is set to be held in Tamil Nadu from January 19 to 31. More than 6,000 athletes are expected to take part in the sporting events to be held in various venues in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. 

The inaugural event is set to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai and the games will be held in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium, Nungambakkam Tennis Stadium, Velachery Sports Development Authority (SDAT) campus and Guru Nanak College. 

Meena accompanied by government officials visited the sites where the games are to be held and directed the authorities to arrange all the necessary facilities for the athletes and the visitors. During the inspection, the chief secretary also visited the state hockey team players and congratulated them. 

ALSO READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off Khelo India vehicles in Chennai

Sports secretary Athulya Mishra, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, SDAT Member Secretary Meganath Reddy also the chief secretary. 

Over 6k to participate

The sixth edition of Khelo India Youth Games is set to be held from January 19 to 31. More than 6,000 athletes are expected to take part in the events to be held in various venues in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Youth Games Shiv Das Meena chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp