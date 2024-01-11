Coimbatore Corporation seeks Rs 450 crore from government for road repair works

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The condition of roads in Coimbatore City leaves a lot to be desired. Several works are going on simultaneously in the city, rendering many roads in poor condition. Now, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking a fund of around Rs 450 crore to improve roads. The fund would go for 5,233 pending road works.

The civic body has so far completed a total of 2,407 road works across the city and has paved new roads for 411.92 km in the past one year.

Most of the roads in the city get damaged due to negligence and lack of proper planning by the officials of the civic body and district administration. Pipeline installation for all the major project works, including the 24x7 water supply project by the Suez firm, Underground Drainage (UGD), Pillur Scheme -3 by the TWAD Board and CNG & LPG gas supply by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, were commenced at the same time and works are being carried out throughout the city simultaneously.

Apart from that, the civic body also gave the nod for the network providers to dig the roads for fibre net and optic cable installation works for broadband internet connections in all 100 wards of the 5 zones in the city. As a result, the roads of Coimbatore were damaged to the core and became unmotorable. Things further worsened after the rains.

The bad roads in Coimbatore became the talk of the town and the civic body started taking up road works following the criticisms that poured in from all directions. Road works were taken up under various projects and the funds were allotted under various schemes including Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Development Programme, Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam and State Finance Committee. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that a total of 3,744 road works have been taken up in all 100 wards of the zones in the city in the past year. He also added that out of the 3,744 road works taken up in the city, they have completed a total of 2,407 road works after finishing the UGD, 24x7 water supply pipeline installation and other works.

“Of the total length of 613.07 km of roads, we have finished paving new roads for a total length of 411.92 km in the city. Also, a total 804 road works are in progress and around 533 roads are left untouched with the road paving works yet to be started as the UGD and 24x7 water supply project works are yet to be over. So far, we have finished around 64.3% of the road works,” he added. Prabakaran also revealed that a few roads have not been taken up for the road paving project as the UGD & water supply pipeline installation works are being carried out.

Infrastructure projects on a slow track in Coimbatore as key corporation posts vacant

COIMBATORE: At least six important posts including Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Council Secretary, City Chief Engineer and City Health Officer have been vacant in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for a long time, due to which several development works and performance of the existing officers have been affected.

The civic body is awaiting approval from the commissioner of municipal administration to fill the vacancies. Sources said several projects are progressing at a snail’s pace as there are no officials to monitor the works. S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE,

“Even when the CCMC used to have all the officials, without any vacancies, the development works were carried out at a snail’s pace. The situation is much worse now due to vacancies. The existing officials are burdened by additional duties.” CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I’m aware of the vacancies, and have written to the CMA requesting them to fill up the vacancies as soon as possible. They have assured to appoint officials at the earliest.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: The condition of roads in Coimbatore City leaves a lot to be desired. Several works are going on simultaneously in the city, rendering many roads in poor condition. Now, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking a fund of around Rs 450 crore to improve roads. The fund would go for 5,233 pending road works. The civic body has so far completed a total of 2,407 road works across the city and has paved new roads for 411.92 km in the past one year. Most of the roads in the city get damaged due to negligence and lack of proper planning by the officials of the civic body and district administration. Pipeline installation for all the major project works, including the 24x7 water supply project by the Suez firm, Underground Drainage (UGD), Pillur Scheme -3 by the TWAD Board and CNG & LPG gas supply by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, were commenced at the same time and works are being carried out throughout the city simultaneously.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from that, the civic body also gave the nod for the network providers to dig the roads for fibre net and optic cable installation works for broadband internet connections in all 100 wards of the 5 zones in the city. As a result, the roads of Coimbatore were damaged to the core and became unmotorable. Things further worsened after the rains. The bad roads in Coimbatore became the talk of the town and the civic body started taking up road works following the criticisms that poured in from all directions. Road works were taken up under various projects and the funds were allotted under various schemes including Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Development Programme, Nagarpura Salaigal Membattu Thittam and State Finance Committee. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that a total of 3,744 road works have been taken up in all 100 wards of the zones in the city in the past year. He also added that out of the 3,744 road works taken up in the city, they have completed a total of 2,407 road works after finishing the UGD, 24x7 water supply pipeline installation and other works. “Of the total length of 613.07 km of roads, we have finished paving new roads for a total length of 411.92 km in the city. Also, a total 804 road works are in progress and around 533 roads are left untouched with the road paving works yet to be started as the UGD and 24x7 water supply project works are yet to be over. So far, we have finished around 64.3% of the road works,” he added. Prabakaran also revealed that a few roads have not been taken up for the road paving project as the UGD & water supply pipeline installation works are being carried out. Infrastructure projects on a slow track in Coimbatore as key corporation posts vacant COIMBATORE: At least six important posts including Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Council Secretary, City Chief Engineer and City Health Officer have been vacant in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for a long time, due to which several development works and performance of the existing officers have been affected. The civic body is awaiting approval from the commissioner of municipal administration to fill the vacancies. Sources said several projects are progressing at a snail’s pace as there are no officials to monitor the works. S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “Even when the CCMC used to have all the officials, without any vacancies, the development works were carried out at a snail’s pace. The situation is much worse now due to vacancies. The existing officials are burdened by additional duties.” CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I’m aware of the vacancies, and have written to the CMA requesting them to fill up the vacancies as soon as possible. They have assured to appoint officials at the earliest.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp