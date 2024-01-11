Girl who attempted suicide in TN after ex’s threat to release private pics succumbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight days after attempting to end her life, an 18-year-old girl from Perumbur succumbed on Wednesday morning. Her mother alleged that the deceased, Krishnaveni, decided to take the extreme step as her former lover was threatening to release their private pictures online.

According to police, Krishnaveni was studying at a private college here. Her father had died a few years ago. She was in a relationship with a youth from Kolathur and she had broken it off a few months ago.

“However, the boy kept calling her and finally threatened to upload their private pictures online. Distressed by this, she attempted suicide on January 2. She was rushed to a government hospital where she was under treatment for the last one week,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC and further probe is on. Police said no suicide note was found.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha helpline 044-24640050)

