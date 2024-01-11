Insurance firm fined Rs 20 lakh for deficiency in service in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur directed an insurance company to pay Rs 20.20 lakh to a Tenkasi resident whose JCB vehicle was gutted in a fire last year. The commission, comprising president SJ Chakravarty and member M Muthulakshmi, issued the verdict in a petition filed by S Marichamy against the branch manager of the insurance company.



In November 2022, the petitioner had insured his vehicle for Rs 20 lakh and the term of his insurance was till November 2023. In March 2023, when the petitioner was removing thorny bushes using the JCB vehicle at Mukurnatham village in Virudhunagar district, the vehicle stopped due to defects.

Meanwhile, a fire spread in the nearby region, as people burnt corn residues, and the vehicle got completely gutted before fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot.



Subsequently, the petitioner informed the insurance company and submitted a claim form within three days of the incident. However, the company delayed the release of the insurance amount citing various allegations against the petitioner.

The commission observed a deficiency in service by the respondent and directed to release the insurance amount of Rs 20 lakh along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony and material loss to the petitioner, and another Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses within six weeks.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Srivilliputhur directed an insurance company to pay Rs 20.20 lakh to a Tenkasi resident whose JCB vehicle was gutted in a fire last year. The commission, comprising president SJ Chakravarty and member M Muthulakshmi, issued the verdict in a petition filed by S Marichamy against the branch manager of the insurance company. In November 2022, the petitioner had insured his vehicle for Rs 20 lakh and the term of his insurance was till November 2023. In March 2023, when the petitioner was removing thorny bushes using the JCB vehicle at Mukurnatham village in Virudhunagar district, the vehicle stopped due to defects. Meanwhile, a fire spread in the nearby region, as people burnt corn residues, and the vehicle got completely gutted before fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot. Subsequently, the petitioner informed the insurance company and submitted a claim form within three days of the incident. However, the company delayed the release of the insurance amount citing various allegations against the petitioner. The commission observed a deficiency in service by the respondent and directed to release the insurance amount of Rs 20 lakh along with a fine of Rs 10,000 for causing mental agony and material loss to the petitioner, and another Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses within six weeks. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp