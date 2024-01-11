Madras HC dismisses appeal filed by OPS against injunction from using AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In yet another setback to deposed AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, the Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by him against a single judge’s order barring him from using the party’s flag, symbol and letterhead.

A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed against the single judge’s order passed on November 7, 2023, restraining him temporarily from using the AIADMK flag, symbol and letterhead.

The division bench said the former Chief Minister could seek relief from the single judge’s bench itself by moving a petition for lifting the interim injunction. In the case of filing of the petition, the single judge shall consider it in accordance with the law, the bench directed.

Justice N Sathish Kumar granted the interim injunction against OPS on a suit and application filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who alleged that the deposed leader was not entitled to use the party’s flag, symbol and letterhead as he was expelled from the party.

He also alleged that OPS had been causing confusion among the party cadre by claiming to be the coordinator of the party, even long after abolishing the post.

While the suit was pending, the judge temporarily restrained OPS from using the party’s flag, symbol and letterhead.

