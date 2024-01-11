Madras High Court sought report on accidents at cracker units

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern over frequent accidents at crackers units in Virudhunagar, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the collector to file a detailed report on the number of fire accidents that took place in the last five years in the fireworks and related industries, along with the details of number of injured and deceased, cause for such accidents and remedial measures taken to prevent them, among others.

Virudhunagar SP, chief and deputy chief controller of explosives and TANFAMA were also suo motu added as parties to the case. The matter was adjourned to January 24.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the above directions recently on a batch of petitions filed in 2015 by four women seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation each, for the death of their husbands in a fire accident at a manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in December 2014.

The government informed that Rs 1 lakh compensation each has already been paid to the petitioners. In addition, the petitioners were given employment under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation scheme with Rs 1 lakh to start business, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: Expressing concern over frequent accidents at crackers units in Virudhunagar, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the collector to file a detailed report on the number of fire accidents that took place in the last five years in the fireworks and related industries, along with the details of number of injured and deceased, cause for such accidents and remedial measures taken to prevent them, among others. Virudhunagar SP, chief and deputy chief controller of explosives and TANFAMA were also suo motu added as parties to the case. The matter was adjourned to January 24. Justice B Pugalendhi gave the above directions recently on a batch of petitions filed in 2015 by four women seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation each, for the death of their husbands in a fire accident at a manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in December 2014. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government informed that Rs 1 lakh compensation each has already been paid to the petitioners. In addition, the petitioners were given employment under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation scheme with Rs 1 lakh to start business, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp