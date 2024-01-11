Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court sought report on accidents at cracker units

Virudhunagar SP, chief and deputy chief controller of explosives and TANFAMA were also suo motu added as parties to the case. The matter was adjourned to January 24.

Published: 11th January 2024 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern over frequent accidents at crackers units in Virudhunagar, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the collector to file a detailed report on the number of fire accidents that took place in the last five years in the fireworks and related industries, along with the details of number of injured and deceased, cause for such accidents and remedial measures taken to prevent them, among others.

Virudhunagar SP, chief and deputy chief controller of explosives and TANFAMA were also suo motu added as parties to the case. The matter was adjourned to January 24.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the above directions recently on a batch of petitions filed in 2015 by four women seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation each, for the death of their husbands in a fire accident at a manufacturing unit in Sivakasi in December 2014. 

The government informed that Rs 1 lakh compensation each has already been paid to the petitioners. In addition, the petitioners were given employment under the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation scheme with Rs 1 lakh to start business, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court collector fire accidents fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp