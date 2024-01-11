Minor murders seven-year-old boy for resisting sexual assault in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 7-year-old boy was killed allegedly by a 16-year-old for resisting his sexual assault at Vembar Beach on Wednesday. Soorgangudi police arrested the 16-year-old accused. The victim was found dead in front of his house, with cuts in his neck.

According to sources, the victim, a class 2 student, did not go to school for two days as he was down with a fever. The incident took place early on Wednesday when the victim’s father was at work and his mother was at a self-help group meeting.

Soorangudi police shifted the body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and forensic experts were brought in. The 16-year-old, a school dropout, was arrested near Michael Nagar. “The accused made sexual advances to the victim. However, the victim resisted and started screaming. The accused then stabbed him in the neck,” a senior police officer said.

No CCTV despite SC order



The murder took place in a house located in front of the Vembar Coastal Security Group police station. However, there was no CCTV in the area. It may be noted that the Supreme Court had mandated that all police stations be equipped with CCTVs having night vision and audio recording facilities at prominent places, including at the entry and exit points. The order also mentioned that the CCTVs must be capable of storing the footage for 18 months.

Govt school teacher held for sexually assaulting student

MAYILADUTHURAI: A government school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 12 student near Mayiladuthurai. The accused was identified as C Aiyyappan of Mayiladuthurai and was serving as a Chemistry teacher at a government higher secondary school in a village near the town for the past couple of years. He also operated a tuition centre, attended by 40 students, including the victim.

As per sources, he allegedly groomed the girl into a relationship, taking advantage of her visits to the tuition centre. The assault occurred in recent weeks when other students were absent. The incident came to light when the girl fell ill and when her parents inquired, she revealed the abuse. Based on their complaint, a case was registered at the Mayiladuthurai Police Station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the school teacher was arrested on Tuesday.

