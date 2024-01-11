Olive Ridley nesting season begins in coastal delta, 2000 eggs collected so far

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The nesting season of Olive Ridley sea turtles has started across the coastal delta region. So far, over 2,000 eggs have been collected and preserved in hatcheries by forest workers in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Over the past ten days, Olive Ridley turtles have graced the shores of both these districts to lay their eggs. Of the 2,000 eggs collected so far, 1,500 eggs were collected in the Sirkazhi range, 200 in the Nagapattinam range and 600 in the Vedaranyam range.

Nagapattinam District Forest Officer and wildlife warden, Abhishek Tomar, said attributed the late arrival of the turtles, to rough sea conditions. "We have enlisted more seasonal watchers to collect and preserve the eggs in hatcheries. They have been equipped with bicycles to enhance egg collection and preservation," he said.

The turtles are listed as vulnerable under the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to high mortality caused by human intervention. According to sources, the integrated Nagapattinam district, boasting a coastline exceeding 180 kilometres, under the Nagapattinam forest division holds the record for the highest number of egg collections and turtle hatchling releases in the state.

ALSO READ | Turtle egg-hatching season begins on the coasts of Ramanathapuram

The division encompasses three forest ranges across two districts, featuring nine permanent hatcheries located in the Sirkazhi range (Kottaimedu, Koozhaiyar, Vanagiri), Nagapattinam range (Samanthanpettai, Kameswaram, Vizhunthamavadi), and Vedaranyam range (Arukatuthurai, Kodiyakarai). In response to increased turtle arrivals, seven temporary hatcheries have been established in Sirkazhi Range (Kottaimedu, Keezhamovarkarai, Manickapangu), Nagapattinam range (Vadakkupoigainallur, Kovilpatthu), and Vedaranyam range (Arukatuthurai, Kodiyakarai).

The preservation period for the eggs in hatcheries ranges from 45 to 60 days until they hatch, with subsequent release into the sea on the same day. The arrival of Olive Ridley turtles is expected to continue until May. In the past, a high mortality rate was recorded especially in the Vedaranyam range, where many sea turtles died due to asphyxiation after getting caught in fishing nets or injured by boat propellers.

"The turtles are in still danger due to a lack of awareness among fisherfolk," said Dr Supraja Dharini, a marine conservationist and chairman of Tree Foundation. She urged the fisheries department to advise fishers against shore nets tied parallel to shores and stressed the need to avoid unsustainable fishing nets that inadvertently trap turtles as 'by-catch'.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NAGAPATTINAM: The nesting season of Olive Ridley sea turtles has started across the coastal delta region. So far, over 2,000 eggs have been collected and preserved in hatcheries by forest workers in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Over the past ten days, Olive Ridley turtles have graced the shores of both these districts to lay their eggs. Of the 2,000 eggs collected so far, 1,500 eggs were collected in the Sirkazhi range, 200 in the Nagapattinam range and 600 in the Vedaranyam range. Nagapattinam District Forest Officer and wildlife warden, Abhishek Tomar, said attributed the late arrival of the turtles, to rough sea conditions. "We have enlisted more seasonal watchers to collect and preserve the eggs in hatcheries. They have been equipped with bicycles to enhance egg collection and preservation," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The turtles are listed as vulnerable under the red list of threatened species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to high mortality caused by human intervention. According to sources, the integrated Nagapattinam district, boasting a coastline exceeding 180 kilometres, under the Nagapattinam forest division holds the record for the highest number of egg collections and turtle hatchling releases in the state. ALSO READ | Turtle egg-hatching season begins on the coasts of Ramanathapuram The division encompasses three forest ranges across two districts, featuring nine permanent hatcheries located in the Sirkazhi range (Kottaimedu, Koozhaiyar, Vanagiri), Nagapattinam range (Samanthanpettai, Kameswaram, Vizhunthamavadi), and Vedaranyam range (Arukatuthurai, Kodiyakarai). In response to increased turtle arrivals, seven temporary hatcheries have been established in Sirkazhi Range (Kottaimedu, Keezhamovarkarai, Manickapangu), Nagapattinam range (Vadakkupoigainallur, Kovilpatthu), and Vedaranyam range (Arukatuthurai, Kodiyakarai). The preservation period for the eggs in hatcheries ranges from 45 to 60 days until they hatch, with subsequent release into the sea on the same day. The arrival of Olive Ridley turtles is expected to continue until May. In the past, a high mortality rate was recorded especially in the Vedaranyam range, where many sea turtles died due to asphyxiation after getting caught in fishing nets or injured by boat propellers. "The turtles are in still danger due to a lack of awareness among fisherfolk," said Dr Supraja Dharini, a marine conservationist and chairman of Tree Foundation. She urged the fisheries department to advise fishers against shore nets tied parallel to shores and stressed the need to avoid unsustainable fishing nets that inadvertently trap turtles as 'by-catch'. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp