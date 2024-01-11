PS Raman to take over as next Tamil Nadu advocate general

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Shunmugasundaram has stepped down as Tamil Nadu advocate general and will be succeeded by senior counsel PS Raman. In an online post, Shunmugasundaram said he was stepping down owing to personal reasons.

Raman was the AG for about three years during the DMK govt in 2006-11. His father late VP Raman also held the post of AG. Appointed to the top law officer post in 2021, soon after DMK came back to power, Shunmugasundaram has been handling important cases in which the government had high stakes.

The cases include 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community within the MBC quota, 7.5% reservation for government school students in NEET admission and legislation prohibiting gambling and regulating online games. In some of the high-profile cases, the government suffered setbacks.

Shunmugasundaram held the post of additional public prosecutor during 1989-91 and became state public prosecutor during 1996-2001. When the TANSI land case was turning out to be a big headache for late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, a gang attacked Shunmugasundaram to prevent him from appearing in court. He suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised for several days.

DMK rewarded him with the post of Rajya Sabha member and he held the position for six years from 2002 to 2008. He was designated as senior counsel in 2000 and has wide practice in the criminal side.

