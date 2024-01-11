Public donate Rs 30-crore for cancer block at Tiruppur GH

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Minister for Information & Publicity MP Saminathan on Wednesday laid the foundation and presided over the bhumi puja for the construction of a Rs 90 crore cancer care block inside the government Tiruppur Medical College hospital premises under the Namakku Naame scheme.

Sources said knitwear units, exporters and philanthropists donated Rs 30 crore for the project, which is believed to be the highest contribution so far under the scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Thanking all the people who donated money while delivering his address, minister Saminathan said, “The facility will benefit a huge number of patients. I will contribute Rs 25 lakh to the project.

“Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Rotary and Public Welfare Trust Chairman Dr A Muruganathan said, “The medical centre is a much-needed facility in Tiruppur city. Till now. cancer patients are referred to Coimbatore. We collected Rs 30 crore from the public and the remaining Rs 60 crore will be funded by the state. The centre will offer advanced treatment and facilities will include a Cath lab, Linear Accelerator Machine. The centre will be spread over 50,000 sq ft and can accommodate 150 beds. The construction work is likely to be completed in ten months.”

Tiruppur Medical College Hospital dean Dr R Murugesan said, “This will be an advanced cancer treatment facility in the state. Public contribution of Rs 30 crore is the highest for a single project in the state. We currently offer treatment to cancer patients in the medical college.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Minister for Information & Publicity MP Saminathan on Wednesday laid the foundation and presided over the bhumi puja for the construction of a Rs 90 crore cancer care block inside the government Tiruppur Medical College hospital premises under the Namakku Naame scheme. Sources said knitwear units, exporters and philanthropists donated Rs 30 crore for the project, which is believed to be the highest contribution so far under the scheme in Tamil Nadu. Thanking all the people who donated money while delivering his address, minister Saminathan said, “The facility will benefit a huge number of patients. I will contribute Rs 25 lakh to the project.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Rotary and Public Welfare Trust Chairman Dr A Muruganathan said, “The medical centre is a much-needed facility in Tiruppur city. Till now. cancer patients are referred to Coimbatore. We collected Rs 30 crore from the public and the remaining Rs 60 crore will be funded by the state. The centre will offer advanced treatment and facilities will include a Cath lab, Linear Accelerator Machine. The centre will be spread over 50,000 sq ft and can accommodate 150 beds. The construction work is likely to be completed in ten months.” Tiruppur Medical College Hospital dean Dr R Murugesan said, “This will be an advanced cancer treatment facility in the state. Public contribution of Rs 30 crore is the highest for a single project in the state. We currently offer treatment to cancer patients in the medical college.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp