Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 191-crore loss to PSU: CBI files case against Chennai firm

After filing the FIR, the agency conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy  Consultants.

Published: 11th January 2024 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2024 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Central Bureau of Investigation; CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The  CBI has booked Chennai-based Siemens Gamesa  Renewable Power, representatives of Power and Energy Consultants and retired officials of Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) for allegedly causing a Rs 191-crore loss to the PSU due to irregularities in setting up its wind power project in Ahmednagar.

After filing the FIR, the agency conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy  Consultants. The retired officers booked are RK Agarwal (executive director), Sanjay Uppal (chief general manager) and AK Jindal (deputy general manager) of SJVN Limited. The three apart, case was also registered against Power and Energy Consultants representatives Vineet Sharma and CM Jain, and Chennai-based Gamesa Wind  Turbines Private Limited (now Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power  Private Limited).  

CBI claimed during the setting up of the wind power plant, the materials and equipment installed did not meet the standards mentioned in the contracts, resulting in a loss of Rs 191.87 crore to SJVN over nine years from 2012-13 to 20121-22. 

In 2012, SJVN awarded a 10-year operational and maintenance contract for a 47.6 MW wind power project at Khirvire/ Khombhalne in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power. The contract includes erection, testing and commissioning for Rs 351.80 crore, the CBI FIR said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 CBI Siemens Gamesa  Renewable Power SJVNL wind power project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp