Rs 191-crore loss to PSU: CBI files case against Chennai firm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CBI has booked Chennai-based Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power, representatives of Power and Energy Consultants and retired officials of Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) for allegedly causing a Rs 191-crore loss to the PSU due to irregularities in setting up its wind power project in Ahmednagar.

After filing the FIR, the agency conducted searches at seven locations, including offices of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power and Power and Energy Consultants. The retired officers booked are RK Agarwal (executive director), Sanjay Uppal (chief general manager) and AK Jindal (deputy general manager) of SJVN Limited. The three apart, case was also registered against Power and Energy Consultants representatives Vineet Sharma and CM Jain, and Chennai-based Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Limited (now Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Limited).

CBI claimed during the setting up of the wind power plant, the materials and equipment installed did not meet the standards mentioned in the contracts, resulting in a loss of Rs 191.87 crore to SJVN over nine years from 2012-13 to 20121-22.

In 2012, SJVN awarded a 10-year operational and maintenance contract for a 47.6 MW wind power project at Khirvire/ Khombhalne in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power. The contract includes erection, testing and commissioning for Rs 351.80 crore, the CBI FIR said.

