Six including DMK ward circle secy booked for vandalising Madurai deputy mayor's office 

MADURAI: The Jaihindpuram Law and Order police of Madurai city on Wednesday registered a case against six persons, including DMK 80th ward circle secretary Kannan, his deputy circle secretary Muthuvel, one Lokesh Kumar and three others (who were not named in the FIR) for vandalising the office and house of Madurai corporation deputy mayor over political motive. According to the police, the case has been booked under 120 B, 294 B, 307, 448, 506 (2) of IPC sections, 3(1) of TN Public Property (Preventive of Damage and Loss) Act and 25 (1)(a) of Arms Act.



The incident occurred on January 9 when the deputy mayor was about to leave a house on Nethaji Road in Jaihindpuram. Lokesh Kumar, along with three others, threatened T Nagarajan for making political moves against DMK circle secretary Kannan and Muthuvel and attempted to hack him. However, Nagarajan managed to escape and took refuge inside the house.

Following this, Lokesh and others vandalised his bikes and house door before going to his office on Jaihindpuram Main Road where they damaged the door glass. The property loss is estimated at `95,000, and the probe is still pending, said the police.



Meanwhile, the CPM staged a protest in Jaihindpuram condemning the attack on Wednesday evening. Accusing the police department of not reaching the spot on time, CPM district secretary Ganeshan demanded the transfer of Jaihindpuram police inspector Kathirvel, and alleged, "When alerted about the attack, the officer disconnected the phone call claiming to be in a meeting."

Further, the leader condemned the late issuance of FIR and highlighted the increasing number of contrabands floating in the locality. He also demanded the police to take action against the suspects. Also, Madurai MP Su Venkadesan said CM M K Stalin should intervene in the issue and ensure justice for Nagarajan.

