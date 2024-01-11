Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift to rice-card holders

As per the state government’s press release, a total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the Pongal gift hampers.

Pongal gift

People are seen waiting in a queue to collect Pongal gift with Rs 1000 from a ration shop at Madurai. (Photo | K.K.Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice-card holders. Every rice cardholder of the state will get 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar and Rs 1,000 cash assistance along with one unit of sugarcane.

The chief minister gave away the gift hampers to the rice cardholders in a PDS shop here. During the occasion, the beneficiaries thanked the chief minister for his efforts to provide gift hampers to rice-card holders.

As per the state government’s press release, a total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the Pongal gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible rice-card holders will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts. To streamline the process and to avoid overcrowding at PDS shops, beneficiaries have been assigned tokens specifying a particular date and time for collecting the gifts.

During the inauguration of the Pongal gift hamper distribution, ministers KR Periakaruppan, R Sakkarapani, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu and elected representatives and officials participated.
Later, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Let the equality and brotherhood multiply in our hearts and homes and fill everywhere with happiness.”

Lakhs to benefit

A total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible people will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts

