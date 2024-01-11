Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift to rice-card holders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice-card holders. Every rice cardholder of the state will get 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar and Rs 1,000 cash assistance along with one unit of sugarcane.

The chief minister gave away the gift hampers to the rice cardholders in a PDS shop here. During the occasion, the beneficiaries thanked the chief minister for his efforts to provide gift hampers to rice-card holders.

As per the state government’s press release, a total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the Pongal gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible rice-card holders will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts. To streamline the process and to avoid overcrowding at PDS shops, beneficiaries have been assigned tokens specifying a particular date and time for collecting the gifts.

ALSO READ | 2.2cr rice card holders in TN to get Rs 1K each as Pongal gift

During the inauguration of the Pongal gift hamper distribution, ministers KR Periakaruppan, R Sakkarapani, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu and elected representatives and officials participated.

Later, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Let the equality and brotherhood multiply in our hearts and homes and fill everywhere with happiness.”

Lakhs to benefit

A total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible people will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice-card holders. Every rice cardholder of the state will get 1 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar and Rs 1,000 cash assistance along with one unit of sugarcane. The chief minister gave away the gift hampers to the rice cardholders in a PDS shop here. During the occasion, the beneficiaries thanked the chief minister for his efforts to provide gift hampers to rice-card holders. As per the state government’s press release, a total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the Pongal gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible rice-card holders will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts. To streamline the process and to avoid overcrowding at PDS shops, beneficiaries have been assigned tokens specifying a particular date and time for collecting the gifts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | 2.2cr rice card holders in TN to get Rs 1K each as Pongal gift During the inauguration of the Pongal gift hamper distribution, ministers KR Periakaruppan, R Sakkarapani, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekar Babu and elected representatives and officials participated. Later, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Stalin said, “Let the equality and brotherhood multiply in our hearts and homes and fill everywhere with happiness.” Lakhs to benefit A total of 2.19 crore rice-card holders and inmates of Sri Lankan refugee camps will receive the gift hampers. Additionally, 1.77 crore eligible people will be provided with free dhotis and sarees alongside the Pongal gifts Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp