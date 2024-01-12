Arul rejoins Sipcot protest, gets a hero’s welcome at Cheyyar

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Activist Arul Arumugam, who spent 68 days in Palayamkottai jail, upon his release on Wednesday joined the 194th day of protests against the Melma Sipcot third-phase extension project in Cheyyar on Thursday. Farmers and residents of Cheyyar’s 11 panchayats welcomed Arul with garlands and celebrated his release.

“My protest for Melma farmers will go on without any hesitation,” said Arul, taking part in the demonstration. “After Arul’s release, we farmers have overcome our fear of police. We have not done anything wrong,” said Vinyagam, a Melma farmer.

Techie-turned-farmer Arul and six others were detained under the Goondas Act for protesting against the setting up of SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai district. While the state government revoked the Goondas Act against the farmers, it refused to do so in Arul’s case since the government claimed that he instigated the protests. However, it revoked the order against Arul when the high court was hearing the case against his detention.

