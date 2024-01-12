Home States Tamil Nadu

Councillors defeat their own 'no-confidence motion' moved against DMK mayor P M Saravanan

Apart from DMK councillors who were shifted to different secret places to save DMK mayor P M Saravanan, the AIADMK, Congress and CPM councillors were also absent from the meeting.

Published: 12th January 2024 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 03:12 PM

Corporation commissioner Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare told the media persons that a no-confidence motion against Saravanan cannot be moved again for the next one year as per law. (Photo | Express)

TIRUNELVELI: The no-confidence motion moved against the Tirunelveli corporation DMK mayor P M Saravanan has been dropped, as the councillors including those of DMK who moved the motion, AIADMK, Congress and CPM were absent to the council meeting, making no quorum to it here on Friday.

The corporation commissioner Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare told the media persons that following today development, a no-confidence motion against Saravanan cannot be moved again for the next one year as per law.

“As per the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, the meeting to table the no-confidence motion against Saravanan was convened in the Rajaji Mandapam hall at 11 PM. No councillors paid a visit to the meeting till 11.30. Since there is no quorum as per the Act, we did not conduct the meeting,” he said in a statement. 

To the surprise of many, apart from DMK councillors who were shifted to different secret places to save Saravanan, the AIADMK, Congress and CPM councillors were also absent from the meeting. 

“Without no partially, excluding the mayor and his deputy, all other DMK, AIADMK and Congress councillors were given their ‘share of kickbacks’ by the DMK functionaries. The only one CPM member was at his party office when the meeting was scheduled,” sources claimed.

