Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Inspector’s audacity in settling civil case by arm-twisting is dangerous’: Madras High Court

The petitioners’ counsel alleged that the money paid and letters of payment of the sum were obtained under force, threat and coercion by the investigating officer.

Published: 12th January 2024 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noting that the audacity displayed by a police inspector in settling a civil dispute by using threats is a danger to the rule of law, the Madras High Court recently ordered a CB-CID probe into the allegations of coercion and extortion in settling a dispute between the shareholders of a private company.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the order on a petition filed by Sylvanus King Peter, Anitha Sylvanus King Peter and Sally Melisa seeking to quash an FIR registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police to settle a dispute raised by Balasubramaniam Sriram, one of the shareholders of Ocean Life Spaces India Private Ltd.

The petitioners alleged that police had registered the FIR on August 14, 2023, despite the fact the dispute between them and Balasubramaniam Sriram was seized by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The petitioners alleged that CCB officers, under the guise of investigation, arm-twisted them and extorted around Rs 50 crore.

The court noted that the status report filed by the Inspector of Police EDF-II of CCB stated that the parties have amicably settled the dispute as the company agreed to pay Rs 50 crore, and Rs 34 crore was paid towards a buyback of the entire share capital of 10% equity shares of the company held by Balasubramaniam Sriram, who had lodged the police complaint. The inspector had wanted the matter to be kept pending for further compromise in settlement.

The petitioners’ counsel alleged that the money paid and letters of payment of the sum were obtained under force, threat and coercion by the investigating officer. “This Court finds that it is a matter of a very serious nature and is to be probed by a specialised agency. When the defacto complainant (Balasubramaniam Sriram) approached the NCLT seeking a remedy of relinquishing the minority share of 10% for the value of Rs 13 crore, the payment of Rs 50 crore by the petitioner to buy back the 10% shares per se appears to be murky and suspicious,” the judge said.

He ordered the transfer of the case from the CCB to the CB-CID and for it to be probed by an officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police. If an inspector dares to settle a civil dispute which had already been seized of by the competent court under threats, then it is a danger to the rule of law, Justice Jayachandran observed. He posted the matter to the second week of February 2024.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court CB-CID probe civil dispute police inspector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp